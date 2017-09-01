SSC supplementary exam: District registers 22.96% results

Nashik : The results of SSC supplementary examination, conducted by Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have been declared. Nashik district registered 22.96% results. 7,338 students appeared for this examination from the district. Out of them, 1,685 students passed the examination. The passing percentage has increased by 2% this time. The state registered 24.44% results.

This time, the examination was conducted at 37 centres in Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts. Nandurbar district registered highest 54.67% results in the division. Out of 1220 students, 667 students passed the examination. Dhule district recorded 34.52% results. 1008 students appeared for the examination from this district. Out of them, 348 students passed the examination. Jalgaon district registered 33.45% results. 989 students, out of total 2957 students passed the examination from this district.

As many as 12,523 students appeared for the examination from Nashik division. Out of them, 3689 students passed the examination. The division recorded 29.46% results. 1.24 lakh students appeared for the examination in state, out of them 30,488 students passed the examination.

The students have to submit their applications with the education board till September 18 to get photo copies of their answer sheets. They should attach a copy of online marksheet with the application. Specimen of the application has been made available on the website of the board.

Those students who have passed this examination should take part in online admission process for std XI by self attesting the photo copy of online marksheet. Such students should contact junior colleges, urged SSC board.