Sports competitions inaugurated at ITI Satpur

Satpur : International athlete Kavita Raut inaugurated sports competitions at Industrial Training Institute Satpur. Joint director (ITI) Satish Suryawanshi presided over the function. Kavita Raut, international athlete Monika Athre, trainer Vijendra Singh, district vocational education and training officer Manish Borulkar, assistant director (ITI) Rajesh Mankar, Principal Subhash Kadam and Vice Principal Satish Bhamre were present as chief guests.

While expressing his views Vijendra Singh stated, “Sports is necessary to make India live. If generation is healthy we can do work from them for 10-12 hours.” He also announced to adopt 5 winning athletes who will go for state competitions.

In his presidential speech Suryawanshi expressed his happiness over organisation of the competitions. Every competitor should follow footsteps of Kavita Raut and dream for Olympic Games and should try to make it a reality, he said.

Balasaheb Satale compered the programme, while convener Prashant Badgujar proposed the vote of thanks. Group instructor Shriratna Barde, Mahesh Bagul, Avinash Wagh and others are taking sincere efforts for success of the competitions.

Meanwhile, while expressing her views Monika Athre urged to take hard efforts to achieve success in any field. One can be successful on the basis of proper direction and will power, she said.