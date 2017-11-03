Spl Handloom Expo inaugurated

Nashik: The Special Handloom Expo – 2017, sponsored by union textile ministry and textiles department of Maharashtra government was inaugurated by chairman of Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank Narendra Darade.

Chief executive officer of NDCC Rajendra Bakal was present for the inauguration programme held at NDCC bank hall near central bus stand. Handloom mark registered cooperative organisations, weaver saving group and Nagpur’s Indrayani handloom’s handloom kosa silk products are kept there for sale.

The government has organised this Expo every year with an objective to provide employment opportunities to handloom weavers and consumers should get the handloom cloth manufactured by them under one roof.

Printed bedsheet, towels, mats, silk kosa cloth, sarees and dress material are available in the Expo. This Expo will continue till November 12. The timing of the Expo is between 11 am to 9 pm. 20% concession will given to consumers on cloth purchase and they should take benefit of this, urged organiser and Expo chief Dnyandev Babhulkar.