Spirit worth Rs 6.25 lakh seized

Nashik : The flying squad of state excise department Nashik division conducted a raid at Sangvi (dist. Dhule) and seized spirit worth Rs. 6.22 lakh. Six-wheeler truck is among this. A case against one person has been registered in connection with this.

On the backdrop of New Year celebrations, state excise department is monitoring transport of illicit liquor and spirit. Flying squads have been formed in the division.

Divisional Deputy Commissioner of state excise Prasad Surve got a specific input that spirit on large scale would be transported illegally from Mumbai-Agra highway.

Following his order the flying squad of inspector Yogesh Savkhedkar, constable Kailas Kasbe, Amit Gangurde and others laid a trap under guidance of police inspector M B Chavan at parking lot at Sangvi in Shirpur taluka. The squad inspected six-wheeler truck (MH 18 AA 02) which was parked below high-mast in the parking lot over suspicion.

They found around 1800 litres of spirit kept in 9 plastic drums in it. Truck driver was succeeded in fleeing from the spot and officials of investigation squad are searching for him. Inspector Savkhedkar is investigating further into the matter.