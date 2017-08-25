Soft Skills Development Program inaugurated at Pimpalgaon College

Pimpalgaon (B) : K K Wagh Arts, Science and Commerce College, Pimpalgaon Baswant has organised a ten-day Soft Skills Development Programme for the third-year degree students. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr. S S Ghumare yesterday. Sixty students from TY B.Com and TY B.Sc have participated in it. During these ten days, students will be trained in important soft skills such as communication skills, presentation skills, team or group skills, swot analysis, leadership skills, decision making, Time management, goal setting and transactional skills.

Many renowned soft skills trainers like Dr. Yogesh Baste, Dr. Prem Parmar, Dr. Sharad Binnor, Dr. Sahebrao More, Dr. Vinayak Kale, Dr. Shankar Borhade, Tejas Beldar, Susan Lawrencia, and Dr. Shobha Dahale are invited as resource persons to guide students in the programme.

‘Nowadays mere educational qualification is not enough but students should also possess Soft Skills to achieve their career goals,’ advised Dr. Ghumare. She also stressed the importance of skills in life by making a distinction between Hard skills (job skills) and soft skills. Dr. Sharad Binnor, the co-ordinator of the programme, presented the preface to the programme. Prof. Susan Lawrencia proposed the vote of thanks.