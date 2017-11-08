Sign board near speed breaker erected by CBD

DEOLALI CAMP : The Lam Road which connects Deolali and Nashik Road is a most common road. It is now attracting more vehicular traffic. Since last few months it witnessed several fatal accidents. A young army officer had lost his life while crossing the speed breaker near the Tejukaya college.

President of Deolali BJP unit Mr. Gaikwad took hard efforts to compel the CBD authorities to take action and erect speed breakers ahead sign boards. Prominent citizens welcomed the action and thanked him for this.