Shri Samarth bank registers profit of Rs 2.35 cr

Nashik: The annual general meeting of Shri Samarth cooperative bank was held recently. The bank recorded net profit of Rs. 2.35 crore in the last financial year. It was decided to distribute 10% dividend to members.

Bank chairman Jalinder Tadge informed about financial progress of the bank and new initiatives. Former chairman Balkrishna Kulkarni informed about works done in his regime last year. Adv. Laxman Ugaonkar informed about popularity of the bank, transparency in daily works and progress of the bank in today’s competitive age and expressed hope that progress of the bank would continue in the days ahead.

Dr. Prashant Purandare, Shripad Kulkarni, Balkrishna Kulkarni, Makrand Sukhatme, Radhakrishna Naikwade, Arun Bhand, Dr. Ravikiran Nikam, chief executive officer Bhushan Ranade and others were also present.