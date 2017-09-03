Shivneri Group to distribute saplings today

Nashik Road : With a view to create awareness on conserving nature, Shivneri Group of ISP and CNP workers is to distribute saplings of trees today (Sunday) here.

The programme will be held at 11.00 am at Union complex, opp ISP here in key presence of MP Hemant Godse and ‘Vrikshamitra’ Tanaji Bhor.

Saplings of lajalu (touch-me-not plant), bell, tulsi, mango, turmeric, ragatroda, bottle brush, ashoka, banyan, peepal, ramphal, seetaphal etc would be distributed under the ‘Zade Lava, Zade Jagva’ (Plant trees, grow trees) programme.

Group president Kailas Muthal, vice president Somnath Kale, Yogesh Vaidya, Nitin Aher, Kishore Vadnere, Rajendra Patil, Rohit Pingale, Ashok Satpute, Ramdas Hiray, Ravi Gaikwad, Sanjay Borade and Umesh Godse would remain present on the occasion.