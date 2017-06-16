Shivaji Maharaj established a competent and progressive civil rule: Rahane

Nashik: Shivaji Maharaj, founder of Maratha empire in western India in 1664, was well known for his forts; he was in possession of around 370 at the time of his death. Many forts, like Panhala fort and Rajgad existed before him but others, like Sindhudurg and Pratapgad, were built by him from scratch, revealed poet and writer Nandan Rahane.

Shivkary Gadkot Samwardhan Sanstha had organised its monthly lecture series at Hutatma Smarak. Ram Khurdal welcomed the speaker Nandan Rahane by giving him bouquet, shawl and a book. Yogesh Kapse compered the event. Dr Sandip Bhanose gave information about Shivkary activities performed for last 6 years and introduced Rahane.

Sanket Nevakar, Nilesh Thube, Kadlang, Nana Bachhav, Dattu Bodke, Prakash Chavan, Yashwant Dhande, Kacharu Vaidya, Ganesh Sonawane and Sagar Bodke were present for the event. Somnath Muthal proposed the vote of thanks. 49th fort conservation expedition is planned on 25th June, 17 at Balwant Garh. Interested may kindly contact Yogesh Kapse on 9850490790.