Shilpi Awasthi from Nashik wins Mrs. India Int’l beauty pageant

Nashik: Shilpi Awasthi from Nashik won Mrs. India International beauty pageant held at Colombo Sri Lanka. She won the title by defeating 30 finalists selected from different parts of India.

She won the title by contesting different rounds like talent round, group discussion and also faced sessions like voice modulation, dining etiquettes, walk practice and personality development successfully.

This was not just a beauty contest but talent and personality was very important part of it, she expressed after winning the pageant.

Mrs. Shilpi Awasthi, is a 36 years old professional woman from Nashik, who is living with her husband and the two daughters. She is a very positive human being who believes in the goodness of life. Shilpi believes that woman is the most beautiful yet strongest creation of God who celebrates womanhood with every aspect of life.