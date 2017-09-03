Sena, Urja Yuva bat for eco-friendly Ganesh fest

Nashik: Advocating the use of eco-friendly bags and spreading awareness about pollution, city Shiv Sena and Urja Yuva Pratishthan jointly distributed eco-friendly bags in city schools.

They took this opportunity to distribute eco-friendly bags to collect the nirmalya (flowers and offerings for the Lord Ganesh). These political and social outfits distributed 2000 bags at Abhinav Balvikas Mandir and 3500 bags at Maratha High School of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS) to spread awareness about pollution caused by plastic bags used to dispose off the nirmalya.

Under the Shivsampark Abhiyan which is being carried out to celebrate Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s birth day, the city wing of Sena has prepared 57000 eco-friendly multi-purpose bags to dispose off the nirmalya and save the river Godavari from pollution.

The Urja Yuva Pratishthan, led by NMC opposition leader and city Shiv Sena chief Ajay Boraste is spreading awareness about the environment for the last 10 years by organising programmes such as workshop on Ganesh idols from shadu clay, distribution of eco-friendly bags, collection of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris etc.

Meenakshi Gaidhani, Headmistress, Abhinav Balvikas Mandir; A P Pingale, headmaster, Maratha High School; Sharad Devre, dy city head, Shiv Sena; Aditya Boraste, city chief, Yuva Sena; and Deepak Handge of Urja Yuva besides Praveen Marathe, Sanjay Ghodke, Harshal Patil and a large number of students, teaching fraternity attended the function.