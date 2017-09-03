Sena demands uninterrupted power supply in Deolali

Deolali Camp : Frequent power cuts have added to the woes of the people in Deolali during this ongoing Ganesh festival. Local unit of Shiv Sena has thus issued stern warning to the electricity board to regularise power supply during this crucial festive period, stating that it would take to the streets if power supply is not restored within the vicinity of the cantonment.

A delegation led by corporator Asha Godse and Shiv Sena city chief Sahebrao Chaudhary met junior engineer Chavan demanding uninterrupted power supply in the cantonment area during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

“The board should take notice of our demand in order to maintain law and order and prevent eve teasing against women who throng the town at night to visit various Ganesh pandals,” Sena said.

Members Balasaheb Godse, Popatrao Jadhav, Gundappa Devkar, Chandrakant Godse, Suresh Kadam, Yogesh Patole, Vilas Patil, Raju Khairnar, Subhash Choudhary and Nitin Gaikwad were also present among the delegates.