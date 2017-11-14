Seminar on TAIT by Brahma Valley College of Education held

Nashik : Nashik Gramin Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Brahma Valley College of Education, organized a seminar of TAIT (Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test) in association with Universal Foundation and Tejomay Foundation. TAIT examination will be conducted by state government in December, 2017. The seminar was held at Kusumagraj Smarak.

Education Minister Vinod Tawade and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have planned this examination for each candidate who is willing to join as a government teacher. D.Ed., B.Ed. and M.Ed. candidates can appear for the examination. The chief guest were CEO of Brahma Valley educational campus Dr. Kishor Pawar, secretary of Brahma Valley educational campus Gaurav Pangavhane, Principal Vaishali Shelar and lecturer Rahul Shinde from Universal Foundation (MPSC/UPSC) Academy.

The programme started with speech of Principal Mrs. Shelar. She said, ”The founder and chairman of Brahma Valley education campus Rajaram Pangavhane and founder of Universal Foundation Ram Khairnar are always ready to serve quality education for the students in rural area.”

Rahul Shinde explained the students about all the examinations conducted by state government – TET, CTET and TAIT. Interactive session was conducted during the seminar where several questions were answered to the students.

Students were shown practically how to fill the form of TAIT examination with the help of projector.

How to study and syllabus was explained in detail by Rahul Shinde.

Programme was compered by chairman of Tejomay Foundation Gaurav Kardile. He said that “Instead of wasting time in other things, let’s join hands and spread the light of education”.

The Professors of Brahma Valley College of Education Manoj Shinde, Mrs. Poonam Shimpi, Mrs.Suryawanshi, Mrs. Shinde and Umesh Nathe were also present.