Scottish Academy celebrates Christmas

Nashik : The pre-primary and primary wing of Scottish Academy under the guidance of the school teachers celebrated Christmas with a festive spirit on December 23 at the school premises.

The school organized a cake and Christmas tree decoration activity within the classroom to explore the creativity of the students.

The little ones of kindergarten presented a colorful skit related to the birth of Jesus Christ where in they dressed as Santa Clause, Joseph, Mother Merry, The kings, The Shepherds and the fairies.

The programme was followed by a dance and Christmas carols by the teachers which ended well.