SaVaNa: Wagh emerged victorious

Nashik : The recounting of votes of Sarvajanik Vachanalaya took place yesterday. Granthmitra panel’s B G Wagh received 897 votes, while Jansthan panel’s Dhananjay Bele got 894 votes. Returning officer Madhavrao Bhange declared Wagh as victorious. Following this, members of Granthmitra panel greeted him and celebrated Wagh’s win.

Barring B G Wagh, all candidates of Granthmitra panel won the election which was held on April 12 to elect new executive body of SaVaNa. As there was a difference of single vote between Bele and Wagh, Granthmitra panel had demanded to recount the votes. This dispute had reached the court then. Jansthan panel had raised its objection over this. The dispute had also reached the cell of charity commissioner. He had given a green signal for recounting of votes. The recounting of votes was started after this, but Jansthan panel and Bele had rushed to the court and court stayed it.

After hearing both sides on November 6, court ordered to conduct recounting of votes. Accordingly, recounting of votes began around 8.30 am on Wednesday at SaVaNa’s Aurangabadkar hall. There were total eight rounds. As Wagh received additional three votes than Bele, he declared victorious.

As many as 9 employees have been appointed for the recounting of votes. Out of total 1995 ballot papers, 11 were found invalid. The process which lasted for four hours was conducted in a very transparent manner. Hemant Deore and Amol Barve were present as representatives of Wagh, while no representative of Bele was present. He and Jansthan panel sent separate letters protesting the recounting of votes.