Saraswat bank to set up training centre at Nashik

Nashik : Saraswat bank which is known as important cooperative bank in Asia will start a state-of-the-art training centre in Nashik to provide banking related training for cooperative bank and credit societies, informed chairman Gautam Thakur. He also declared that branches of the bank will be started in the district for expansion of business.

Thakur was speaking in a media briefing which organised on the backdrop of bank’s entry into centenary year in September. He said that bank is on top in cooperative sector in its 100-year progress and has 283 branches in Maharashtra as well as in various states. Bank has deposits worth Rs. 33,737 crore and disbursed loan worth Rs. 21,536 crore. With this business of the bank has reached Rs. 55,273 crore. Presentation of credit and prepaid card of the bank has been held.

Bharat QR scan and pay facility can be used through bank’s debit card, Thakur informed further.

Bank director S V Saudagar, R V Ranganekar, Hemant Rathi, S S Shirodkar, K D Umrutkar and managing director S M Sandhane were also present.

The credit of bank’s successful journey goes to powerful and best leadership, Thakur said. This leadership on the basis of good management system and good governance brought fame to the bank in Asia. Current board of directors will progress on the path shown by him, he made clear.

Saraswat bank has been appointed by state government for business representation at fair price shops in Nashik and other 9 districts and to provide payments services based on aadhaar card. Due to this facility services will be available through 51,000 FPS for the people below poverty level and those who are not using banking services in daily routine.

Meanwhile, the bank will start its branches at Ambad and Panchavati in Nashik city. It will also start branches soon at Umrane, Malegaon in the district and at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, informed chairman Thakur.

The bank has organised a consumer get-together at Hotel Gateway. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi was present as chief guest. Gautam Thakur mentioned the contribution given capital holders, consumers and employees in progress of the bank so far. Performance by Nashik district is best in commercial progress of the bank, he also mentioned. Nashikites liked trustworthy and transparent service by the bank, stated Mayor Ranjana Bhansi.

MLC Hemant Takale, MLA Seema Hiray, chairman of Janalaxmi bank Madhavrao Patil, chairman of Vishwas bank Vishwas Thakur, corporator Shashi Jadhav, Tej Takale, Rashmi Hiray-Bendale, Satish Bora, bank consumers, officials and employees were present for the get-together.