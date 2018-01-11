Sanjay Raut makes fun of Minister Bapat over his comments

Nashik : State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat is a genuine Punite and is a senior leader. He never lies. So, the comment by him about government is true, stated Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to slam functioning of state government.

He was speaking in a media briefing which was organised at government rest house yesterday. While addressing farmers in a programme at Pune, Minister Bapat had said the government in the state will “change” after one year and asked the farmers to put forward their demands “now”. MP Raut slammed Minister Bapat over this comment.

On the backdrop of Koregaon-Bhima violence he made it clear that rising casteism in Maharashtra is dangerous. Commenting on incident of fire in Mumbai, he said that population rise is responsibile for fire incidents. It is wrong to blame Hinduist organisations for Koregaon-Bhima violence. Maharashtra is dividing in castes and it is dangerous, MP Raut feared.

The Chief Minister is efficient enough to handle Koregaon-Bhima issue. There is no need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to comment on it, he added. Demand by P Sainath to organise a special session of Parliament on farmers issue is proper. If special session was called on triple talaq issue, why then special session cannot be called on the farmers issue, MP Raut asked and demanded that there should be separate budget for agriculture department. He also demanded to probe Koregaon-Bhima violence.