Samruddhi expressway work delayed in absence of property valuation

Nashik: The district administration has started a land purchase process for Samruddhi expressway and there are hurdles in land purchase as valuation of many properties has not completed yet. There are difficulties in property valuation due to incessant rainfall in Igatpuri taluka since last few days, it was informed in the meeting. Deputy District Collector Navnagre Vitthal Sonawane ordered to make valuation of the lands with priority of those farmers who gave their sanction for land purchase.

1290.08 hectares of land will be acquired for the expressway which is passing through Nashik district. Separate valuation of residences, buildings, cattle sheds, wells, farming ponds, trees and fruit trees which will be affected will be done. Administration had declared compensation rates after completion of survey of lands. However, survey of other properties has not completed yet. As a result, there are hurdles in land purchase. A review of this was taken in the meeting held at the district collectorate.

There is a plan to conduct direct land purchase process and give 25% additional rate of land acquisition process. There is response in drought affected area due to higher compensation rates. Lands of 20 farmers were purchased in the district so far, but there is less response in Igatpuri taluka.

Meanwhile, 300 farmers gave their consent to give their lands, informed the administration. Instructions were issued to value the properties on these lands with priority.

Considering bank loans taken by farmers, the district administration sought information about bank accounts of the affected farmers. Instructions were issued to banks to collect information about the loan taken by farmers on concerned land and loan amount.