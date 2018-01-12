Samruddhi expressway: Talathis transferred due to unsatisfactory performance

Nashik: As talathis failed to perform despite orders to complete land purchase process for Nagpur-Mumbai expressway through communication with farmers, talathis at Ghoti, Sonari and other places have been transferred. Following orders by Chief Secretary Sumit Mallik to complete 75% land acquisition by January end, district administration is working hard. On the backdrop of this, District Collector Radhakrishnan B toured Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas and reviewed land acquisition work.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently expressed to start actual construction of Samruddhi expressway from March, but as the work cannot be started till completion of 80% land acquisition process, Mallik had two days back interacted with all the District Collectors through video-conferencing. On the backdrop of this, District Collector Radhakrishnan B conducted meeting of local mechanism in Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas yesterday.

Prant official of Sinnar Mahesh Patil, prant official of Igatpuri Rahul Patil, Deputy District Collector Vitthal Sonawane, tehsildars of both talukas, officials and employees of agriculture, water supply, public works department, land record and road development corporation and talathis of those villages through which the expressway will pass were present.

Earlier, review of functioning in both talukas was taken. Talathis have performed well at many places, but after it was found that performance by talathis at some places is unsatisfactory, they have been transferred all of a sudden.

So far, 41% land acquisition has been made in the district. Administration has targeted to complete 50% land acquisition in a week and tender process will be floated generally by this month end, informed the District Collector. Every department should provide more time for this by handling its responsibilities, ordered the District Collector.