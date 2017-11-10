Samruddhi expressway : Compensation of Rs 200 cr given to farmers

Nashik : 186 hectares of land has been acquired in Nashik district through direct purchase for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway and compensation of Rs. 200 crore was given to farmers for this. On the backdrop of review meeting to be held under the Chief Minister on November 16 at Mumbai, review of land acquisition in the district was taken in a meeting held in presence of Deputy District Collector Mahesh Patil.

186.29 hectares of land has been acquired so far for the expressway which is passing through Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas in the district. A compensation around Rs. 215.29 crore has been given to farmers for this.

Some farmers have been rushed to the High Court against this expressway, but state government tabled its stand in the High Court that people welfare project cannot be stopped in any condition due to opposition by some people. This expressway which is passing through 30 talukas and 355 villages will be connected to national highway in the country. This expressway which will change economy of 24 districts in the state will be Nagpur-Mumbai super express communication way. All round development of the state will be taken place due to this. Following completion of this project, Maharashtra will become no. 1 progressive state in the country.

The development rate of the state will increase many fold than other states and employment will be available to 25 lakh people, stated the government in the High Court. Due to this stand by the government, farmers have decided to stage agitation again. The Chief Minister has his attention to this important project in the state. Officials are taking special efforts for land acquisition for raising the graph of progress in the meeting to be held in presence of the CM. Meanwhile, information about status of villagewise land acquisition was taken in the meeting.