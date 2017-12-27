Samruddhi Expressway affected farmers wave black flags to CM

Nashik : A group of farmers affected due to proposed Samruddhi Expressway (connecting Mumbai to Nagpur) waved black flags to the cavalcade of state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis near Konark Nagar on Mumbai-Agra national highway on Tuesday, in protest of his remark against farmers.

As the Chief Minister’s cavalcade was proceeding towards temple town of Trimbakeshwar for a function, a group of farmers, who was sitting in a hotel, came onto the side of road one by one from hotel and waved black flags to the Chief Minister for calling farmers as ‘dalals’ (agents).

The policemen deployed on bandobast duty at the place noticed it and they immediately detained the protesting farmers. Later, Fadnavis inaugurated the new Bhakt Nivas (accommodation for pilgrims) and performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ (lay foundation stone) of the renovation work of Sant Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj temple at Trimbakeshwar.