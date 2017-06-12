Saint Nivruttinath palanquin procession arrives in city

Nashik : The palanquin process of saint Nivruttinath was arrived in Nashik city on Saturday. Nashik Municipal Corporation welcomed it near freedom fighter Savarkar swimming pool. Followed by this Nashikites welcomed and worshipped it on main road in the city.

Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, NMC office bearers and officials welcomed the palanquin procession opposite the swimming pool in Trimbak Road area as every year. Warkaries and devotees who take part in the procession were honoured. Religious books were distributed to the warkaries and charger battery were given to 35 chiefs of the palanquin procession. House leader Dinkar Patil expressed his views. Chief of the committee which was formed to welcome the palanquin procession Padmakar Patil informed about this programme.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, group leader Gajanan Shelar, Diksha Londhe, Prabhag chairperson Hemlata Patil, corporator Gurmeet Bagga, Priyanka Ghate, former corporator Tanaji Jaibhave, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol, Rohidas Bahiram, Sanjay Maharaj Dhondge, Pandit Maharaj Kolhe, Mohan Maharaj Belapurkar, Ramkrishna Maharaj Lahvitkar, Dr. Dhanshri Hardas and Annasaheb Maharaj Aher were present.

Public relations officer Yashwant Ogle, Hiraman Jagzap, Nitin Gambhire, Gopinath Hivale and other NMC officials were also present.

Nashikites welcomed the palanquin procession after it arrived on main roads in the city. They worshipped it and took its darshan. Nashikites in large numbers took part in the procession. The palanquin procession was headed to Pandharpur thereafter.