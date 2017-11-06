Saint Gurunanak jayanti celebrated in traditional way

Nashik Road/ Deolali Camp : The jayanti of founder of Sikh religion saint Gurunanak was celebrated in a traditional way at Gurudwara at Nashik Road. Programmes were also organised at central prison here to mark the jayanti. After reading of Granth Sahib, mahaprasad (langar) took place.

People from Sikh community took part in the rally. Dhan Dhan Baba Deepsingh social group organised religious discourse by Bibi Paramjit Kaur at Gurudwara in Sindhi Colony at Jail Road.

Meanwhile, prison superintendent Rajkumar Sali, senior prison officer S B Kokane, S P Sarpate, B N Mulani and P R Patil were present for the religious programme which was held at the central prison. Superintendent Sali worshipped image of saint Gurunanak and provided his guidance.

The reading of Granth Sahib was organised at Gurudwara at Deolali Camp. Various religious programmes were organised there since morning. Gurudwara committee president Colonel Jaswantsingh Labana, Surendrasingh Ahluwalia, P S Chaddha, Paramjitsingh Kochar and Pradip Gurav were present. Office bearers and activists took sincere efforts for success of the programme.

More than 3,000 devotees took benefit of the mahaprasad.