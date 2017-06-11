Ryan Int’l Group students pay visit to NASA

Nashik : Students of Ryan International Group of Institutions visited USA (Orlando, New York, Boston) for an Educational programme that covered Kenedy Space Centre NASA, Sea world, the Island of Adventures at Orlando wherein they had an exhilarating learning experience which included for informative lunch interaction with Space Shuttle Astronaut John David Bartoe Kennedy Space Centre, 3D imax movie on Space, exhibitions, space shuttle launch experience etc.

In Newyork the students got an opportunity to visit the famous Madam Tussauds museum and observe the art of sculpting of various famous personalities and legends. The walk spent on the Times square was an experience of a life time with dazzling lights, musicians, shows etc. A must for every student—Speaking skills and self confidence was imparted through an interactive wokshop on theater at broadway. The students got to interact with artists who spoke about the technicalities of becoming an actor.

The next leg of the student journey began with visit to Boston which opened doors to various career options with a guided campus tour to the MIT university and Harvard University enlightening the students to persevere towards attaining their goals. The programme culminated with a visit to the UN Headquarter where they could observe the security council and the ECOSOC meeting in progress.

Prache Pranesh of Ryan International School CBSE, Malad who was part of this programme said, “A Mind baffling experience which helped me develop intellectually and socially.” Adding to this Kshitij Kajale from Ryan Global School, Kharghar said “It was an amazing educational programme. I learnt so many new things like staying independently, taking responsibility, interacting with the NASA Scientists. We were really grateful to Chairman Sir & Managing Director Madam that they provided us with this unique opportunity of visiting and attending workshops at the world renowned universities like MIT & Harvard. I think such visit build foundation of careers or children.”

Besides education it had some fun filled agendas for shopping sprees visit to theme parks etc. This educational Programme was possible only due to the constant effort of the Ryan Group Mentors Chairman Sir Dr. A.F. Pinto, MD Madam Grace Pinto for building Global Citizens and working towards the Goal of the Institutions of All Round Development of Students.