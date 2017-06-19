Ryan International School celebrates Father’s Day

Nashik : Ryan International School, Nashik celebrated Father’s Day. The programme began with the Lord’s prayer, Bible reading and special prayer followed by beautiful prayer songs (You have turned my mourning into dancing, Duniya ke kone-kone mai and Tu Mujhe Kheech Le by std II & III new admission students.)

The special guest, pastor Manish Pagare and all the fathers were welcomed in a grand way, with welcome speeches in English, French, Hindi and Marathi and were followed by a beautiful Marathi poem. This was then followed by a beautiful song by the students of Std. IV to VII new admissions.

The fathers were very enthusiastic and amazed by the performances. The montessori and Std. I New admission students rocked the stage with their dance performance and smiles were seen all around. A heart touching skit, on the relationship between the father and his daughter, was presented by Std. X students which brought tears to the father’s eyes.

A fun and interactive game of musical chairs was arranged which brought a thrilling response from them. The fathers were overjoyed to take part in the games and the winners were Dhiraj Hire, Tejas Chauhan and Shaikh Shalu.

Motivational words were shared by Pastor Manish Pagare which threw light on the role of fathers. The programme concluded with school song and national anthem followed by a tree plantation and the father’s feedback on the reflector (board).