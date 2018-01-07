Rs 461 cr road projects to be completed within a year

Nashik: Following approval by General Body Meeting for fund of Rs. 257 crore for construction of colony roads in all prabhags, tender process for this has been started. Roads in Panchavati and gavthan area in Old Nashik which are excluded from this will be constructed under smart city mission after spending of Rs. 204 crore on them. Tender process for these works will be floated in next month. Rulers will do total works worth Rs. 461 crore in the new year.

Bharatiya Janata Party which had won NMC general elections single handedly has focussed its attention on Nashik city. Nashik Municipal Corporation has spent Rs. 450 crore during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2014-15. Thereafter, approval was given for road works worth Rs. 192 crore in the city was given in financial year 2016-17. Road works which were pending during regime of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have been completed recently.

Two months back, BJP had approved Rs. 257 crore for construction of colony roads and road works in all the prabhags. Opposition had shown their opposition to this proposal which was tabled from backdoor and had decided to go to court against this, but in a surprising move they had remained silent. As a result, rulers have planned to start road works worth Rs. 257 crore in this financial year and tenders have been floated for this. After completion of this process, these works will be started.

The previous ruler MNS had spent around Rs. 650 crore on roads in its regime. NMC had constructed model pathway between Jehan Circle to Martyr Chowk last year. On the backdrop of this construction department has started preparations to construct four new model pathways this year. A process has been started to make these pathways final. After fixing them tenders will be floated. So far NMC has constructed pathways along 8.8 km roads in the city.

Road works in area based development retrofitting and green field will be done under smart city mission. Road falling under retrofitting will be made state-of-the-art. Small and big roads in inner sides of Modak Point – Pinjarghat – Tiwandha Chowk from left side – Madhali Holi – Rokdoba temple – Talkuteshwar temple bridge from right side – Katya Maruti Chowk – Puriya Park – Peth Phata – Makhmalabad Naka – Ramwadi bridge – Ashok Stambh – KTHM college -Ashok Stambh – Modak Point.