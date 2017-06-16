RIS welcomes tiny tots with its unique approach

Nashik: The tiny tots of nursery and the primary students were warmly welcomed by their homeroom teachers with lot of affection and love. A lot of fun activities were conducted in the classrooms using puzzles, games and manipulative. Students also sang and danced with their peers.

It was surprising, to see the students engaged in playing with their peers and teachers on their first day itself. The parents safely handed over their children to the teacher. The parents said that it was good to see the students happy and adaptable on the first day of school.

Rasbihari is the only school in Nashik where parents are allowed to sit with their little ones in class till the tiny tots are completely comfortable. “Many times the children are uncomfortable on the first day, but here at Rasbihari I am pleasantly surprised that all kids are so happy with their peers and teachers” a mother said.