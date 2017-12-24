RIS organizes field visit on biodiversity

Nashik: Grade 5 students of Rasbihari International School met Ramesh Iyer who is working towards protecting the biodiversity. He showed how plastic containers were reused to grow plants.

He also spoke about how he started his hobby of planting trees and now has fully devoted himself in educating different schools about the importance of preserving the environment. Students were very impressed with the way he had made his house garden where 40 species of birds visited every morning. Feeding nest and bird house were made for them.

Also he had rescued some stray dogs. The students could also see how plastic bottles, coconut shells, pipes and jars were reused to grow plants. Iyer showed his seed bank which he has made to grow more plants in his garden. He gave two saplings as a token of love to the school.