Resolution condemning officials passed

Nashik : Though employees from some districts agreed to complete official work on same day after attending meeting of the workers union, some officials did not permitted the employees to attend the meeting and made it mandatory to remain present at office. A resolution condemning them was passed in the meeting of the union.

Actually, workers union had time-to-time had given its active support to the strike by gazetted officers of social welfare department. Employees expressed their surprise and disappointment over the stand by officials.

The meeting of divisional executive body of social welfare workers union took place at Dhule on Saturday. Discussions were held on to discuss problems and difficulties of employees and to select district level executive body for Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

Waman Jadhav has been elected as Dhule president of the union, while D M Jadhav has been elected as vice president. Kiran Salunke and T S Tadvi have been elected as treasurer and secretary respectively.

K D Chavan has been elected as Nandurbar district president, while Avinash Sonawane has been elected as vice president. J D Salunke has been appointed as treasurer. Assurance was given to understand problems and difficulties faced by employees and to take follow up for resolving them.

State executive body member Rajendra Kamble, Bhushan Shelke, members of divisional executive body Ashwini More, R D Deore, Sadanand Nagre, Mahendra Horshil and others were present for the meeting. Sanjay Saidane, Himmat Salunke, K D Chavan and others took special efforts for success of the meeting.