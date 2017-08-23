Residential water, property tax not to be hiked, hinted MLA Sanap

Nashik: “Though water, property tax hike had approved recently by NMC standing committee, actual decision on it will be taken in General Body Meeting. However, I am of the view that there should not be burden of tax hike on average citizens. Attention will be given only to commercial water and property tax,” reacted city BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap. He indirectly hinted that hike in residential water and property tax will be excluded.

Taking into account smart city project and city development works, the NMC standing committee had recently decided to hike property tax by 18% and water tax 120 times in five years. Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and independents had expressed their strong reactions against this decision. In addition, some political parties and social organisations showed their opposition to tax hike. Repercussions of this were felt in the General Body Meeting held on Saturday.

Barring Bharatiya Janata Party, corporators across all parties had tried to trap the BJP on the issue of hike. Creating ruckus in the house, opposition had tried to snatch the mace. The Mayor had to wrap up the GBM without any discussions.

On the backdrop of all these happenings, city BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap held discussions with Mayor Ranjana Bhanasi and office bearers. Informing that there are many options to increase revenue to be required for city development and smart city project, MLA Sanap said, “There should not be hike in residential property and water tax and my view is that there should not be burden of tax on average citizens. On the backdrop of this, I held discussions with the Mayor and standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde. Property tax will be recovered from new properties which came to light during property survey in the city.

“In addition, tax recovery can be increased through residential properties which are being used for commercial purpose. Water and property tax have still not applicable to many buildings in the city in absence of completion certificate. Permissions for buildings along small roads are delayed. If state government takes positive decision about them, NMC will get huge revenue,” he added.

‘Will hold discussions for one time tax payment’

“Like, RTO office which collect tax for 15 years while registration of new vehicle, if NMC collect tax from those buying new residences for 15 years and will deposit this amount in banks, it will get huge benefit. In addition, tax payers will also get benefit through some concessions. One time maintenance amount is collected today while buying new residences and building will be maintained from the interest rate after depositing this amount. If property tax will be recovered this way, tax payers will be saved from next trouble,” informed MLA Balasaheb Sanap.

“State government permission will be required for this and we will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for this. Though one time water and property tax has not recovered anywhere in state, we are trying to make Nashik a model for this. If such decision is taken, NMC will get huge revenue,” he informed further.