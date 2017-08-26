Rain hampering cricket practice sessions

Kirti Ranshoor

Even though rain is spoiling the outdoor practice sessions for Nashik’s Ranji players ahead of the next Ranji Trophy season starting October 6, they are focusing more on indoor gymming and adjusting their outdoor practice sessions according to the whims of the rain gods.

A Ranji Trophy Camp has started in Pune from August 10. Nashik lads right hand batsman and right arm off-break bowler Murtuza Trunkwala and right hand batsman and left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav are in the city on a vacation. They will leave for Pune on Monday for the Camp.

Murtuza Trunkwala made his debut for Maharashtra in the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy season on 20 October 2016. He says, “I practice at Dwarka Cricket Academy. Once in a while for district cricket practice we go to Mahatma Nagar Ground where an indoor bowling facility is available.

We are trying to bring an indoor bowling facility at the Dwarka Centre.”

Rain is hampering outdoor practice sessions not only in the city but also in Pune.

But last year, players like Murtuza were able to give brilliant performances in the Ranji matches despite all such difficulties.

Murtuza says, “We focus on indoor gymming during incessant rains. Whenever the rain stops, we practice on an artificial cement wicket using tennis ball. Though it is not possible for us to do outdoor net practice during rains, we manage to do fielding practice.”

These cricketers eagerly wait for the skies to open up so that they can practice outdoors. Cricketers in Nashik and Pune feel the need for full fledged indoor cricket facilities, which are missing in both cities.

Satyajeet Bachhav says, “It is very hard to practice regularly during rainy season. There should be indoor cricket facilities in Nashik and Pune. I am focusing on strength training. I want to play better this season. I am focusing on honing my skills to prove myself in the senior group.”

All-rounder Yasar Shaikh, who will be playing under-23 inter-state matches to be held in October says, “We do fitness practice regularly. Whenever rain stops, we practice with cork balls on cement wickets. There are indoor cricket facilities in Mumbai and Nagpur, so cricketers from these cities are at an advantage. I hope indoor cricket facilities will be made available in Nashik soon to enable us to practice regularly in the rainy season too.”