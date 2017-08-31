Provide life through organ donation: Zagade

Nashik Road : “Provide life to needy patients through organ donation and continue to exist in this world even after death,” stated Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade.

He was speaking during a grand organ donation awareness campaign held at the divisional commissionerate. Additional Divisional Commissioner Jyotiba Patil, Deputy Divisional Commissioner Dilip Swami, Raghunath Gavade, P N Mitragotri, Sukhdev Bankar, Pravin Puri, district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale, other officials and employees were present.

Zagade further stated, “Though concept of organ donation has been in existence for some time now, awareness about it has not taken place. Today it is easy to donate organs or transplant an organ due to progress in the medical field. Life can be given to needy persons by donation of some organs from our body when we are alive or after death. This is a noble deed. Considering this, everyone should take part in this organ donation drive and spread awareness at all levels,” he urged.

Dr. Jagdale provided guidance about the organs which can be donated when one is alive and those that can be donated after death. At the end, an oath was administered to all officials and employees about donation of their organs.