There should be priority to serve passengers: MP Godse

Nashik : Uniform has been changed with an objective to enhance unity and self confidence among MSRTC employees. Employees should enhance self confidence through this and give priority to serve passengers, stated MP Hemant Godse.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation distributed new uniforms to employees at divisional office in presence of MP Hemant Godse and divisional controller Yamini Joshi. MP Godse distributed uniform to 18 employees in driver, conductor and mechanical departments.

Uniforms will be given soon to all remaining employees. Earlier, MSRTC had provided cloth to employees for stitching their uniforms, but as employees had not liked it, they had bought other cloth and had stitched uniforms. As a result, uniforms of MSRTC employees had looked different.

Considering this MSRTC had stopped to provide cloth, instead it decided to provide uniforms to employees. It instructed that uniform of the employees in driver, conductor and mechanical department will be same. Accordingly a work is going on to stitch uniforms of employees after taking their measurements.