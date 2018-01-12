‘Prerna 2018’ expo to be organised from Jan 19

Satpur: The fifth women entrepreneurship ‘Prerna 2018’ has been organised from Friday (Jan 19) to Monday (Jan. 21) at Lakshika mangal karyalaya.

A world record of rangoli drawing will be made during the expo, informed president of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Santosh Mandlecha in a media briefing.

Renowned rangoli artiste of Nashik Nilesh Deshpande will draw various 125 forms of lord Ganesh through rangoli in 650 minutes to make a world record. There will be 50 stalls of women entrepreneurs, measuring 2×2 metre. They will be given on first come first served basis. Various competitions like drawing, preparation of ‘modak’ and atharvshirsh reading have been organised for students and women. In addition, training on rangoli, fashion design, mehandi, makeup, kite festival, handwriting and warli painting will be provided through workshop. Besides there will be health and eye check up camp.

Guidance about various businesses will also be provided to women.

Women in large numbers should take part in the expo, urged MACCIA president Santosh Mandlecha, vice president Anilkumar Lodha, chairperson of women sub-committee Sonal Dagade, rangoli artiste Nilesh Deshpande and Yogini Deshpande.