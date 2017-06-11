Political earthquake in July: MP Raut

NASHIK : Demanding complete loan waiver for farmers and higher MSP for agricultural produce, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut yesterday said that Maharashtra would witness a “political earthquake” next month.

“The Sena is with the farmers on the issues of total loan waiver and minimum support price (MSP) to agri produce. We have not yet withdrawn from the government. However, if BJP wishes, we are ready for mid term polls,” MP Raut said while interacting with the mediapersons at its Shalimar based party office.

MP Raut was in Nashik yesterday as part of party’s Shivsampark Abhiyan.

Raut said, “A large scale agitation will be taken up across the state under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next month,” hinting at a “political earthquake” in July. “There will be a huge political upheaval in future and the implementation of it will begin in July itself,” he said.

“It will be a sin to divide steering committee of the farmers. The BJP should not dare to crush the farmers’ strike,” he added urging the farmers to maintain unity under any circumstances.

Amid the ongoing agitation of farmers in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently announced the “biggest-ever” farm loan waiver in the state. Raut, however, said that farmers do not need a “selected loan waiver, but a complete one”.

He said Sena minister Diwakar Raote will put forth the party’s stand in the meeting of ministerial panel formed to discuss the farmers’ demands. The meeting of the committee will be held at 1 pm today (Sunday) in Mumbai.

On Friday, Fadnavis had announced the formation of a six-member high powered committee to look into the various demands of farmers, including loan waiver.