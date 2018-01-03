Police take action against 69 for drunk driving

Nashik : The rural police caught 69 persons for drunk driving on December 31st and cases has been registered against them. They also took action against 185 vehicles and recovered a fine of Rs. 38,200 from them. Cases have also been registered against 12 vehicle drivers for carrying illicit liquor, informed sources of police.

The Nashik rural police had maintained a tight vigil in rural area under guidance of Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade to maintain law and order on 31st December. They checked vehicles at various places and conducted breath analyzer test vehicle drivers. The police maintained a tight security 40 police stationwise. Barricades were erected at highway, places of rush and check posts in the district from security point of view.

Police conducted patrolling on highway and roads. Police personnel in civil dress and Damini squad were deployed to curb eve teasing. 185 cases have been registered for transport of illicit liquor and the fine of Rs. 38,200 was recovered from them, it was informed.

Meanwhile, city police caught 109 for drunk driving in the city. Action against total 411 vehicles was taken and fine of Rs. 1 lakh was recovered. Police personnel were deployed at various places to maintain law and order. More than 600 vehicles were checked during sealing of boundaries at 42 places in the city.

Police maintained a strict vigil at Gangapur Road, Sharanpur Road, College Road, Anandvalli Road, Makhmalabad-Anandvalli Godaghat road, Mumbai Naka, Dwarka and Indiranagar area. Police personnel were checking vehicles at every square and traffic signal.