Police seize illicit liquor stock

Nashik: Acting on a tip-off, rural police conducted raids at hotels selling liquor without licence in Pimpalgaon Baswant and Vadner Bhairav area. Three persons were arrested in connection with this and illicit liquor stock worth Rs. 40,000 was seized from them.

The concerned action is being undertaken under guidance of district SP Sanjay Darade. A squad having one official and personnel has been formed.

First raid was conducted beside hotel Sandip Dreams at Lonwadi village in Pimpalgaon Baswant shivar. Aniruddha Kumar Sahu (26, resident of Lonwadi, Niphad) was taken into custody in connection with this. 157 country made and foreign made liquor worth Rs. 16,212 were seized from him.

Police also took Kailas Sahebrao Wani (35, resident of Pimpalgaon Baswant, tal Niphad, currently staying at Dahad Budruk, tal. Rahata) who was found selling liquor illegally beside Hotel New Sahyadri on Mumbai-Agra highway at Pimpalgaon. 115 bottles worth Rs. 14,288 were seized from him. A case under prohibition of liquor has been registered against him at Pimpalgaon Baswant police station. At the same time, police officials and personnel in special squad of the rural police conducted a raid beside Hotel Kendrai in jurisdiction of Vadner Bhairav, Malsane village shivar on Mumbai-Agra highway.

Govind Baban Aher (32, resident of Kumbhar lane, Wadalibhoi, tal. Chandwad) was found selling liquor illegally. A liquor stock worth Rs. 6,447 was seized from him. A case under Mumbai Liquor Ban Act has been registered again him at Vadner Bhairav police station.