Police seize 10 two-wheelers

New Nashik: The crime investigation squad of Ambad police took two accused into their custody and seized 10 two-wheelers from them. Police recovered 5 two-wheelers first from the two accused whom they took into custody over suspicion. They admitted that they had stolen 5 more two-wheelers during interrogation. Police recovered these too. The worth of these two-wheelers is Rs. 5 lakh.

It has come to light that the accused stole the two-wheelers from jurisdiction of Ambad, Satpur, Gangapur, Sarkarwada and Chandwad police stations. Police havildar Garle is investigating further into the case.

Ambad police also succeeded in tracing stolen gold chain. The crime investigation squad under guidance of senior police inspector Madhukar Kad, took a juvenile into their custody and seized 7 gram gold worth Rs. 20,000 from him. He has been handed over to Satpur police for next action.

PSI Tushar Chavan, police havildar Garle, Vishnu Halde, Bhaskar Malle, Duttatray Gavare and others were part of the crime investigation squad.