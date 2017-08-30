Police resolve Satpur murder case in 24 hours

Satpur: A youth was murdered with sharp-edged weapons over a previous rivalry at Jagtapwadi in Satpur. Police resolved the case in 24 hours and arrested four of the hardened criminals who were involved in the murder, informed DCP Shrikrishna Kokate in a media briefing.

According to police, brother of deceased Dhanraj Raju Pardeshi, Akash informed them that Dhanraj was being beaten up by some persons near ITI signal. Thereafter police rushed to the spot and found Dhanraj was seriously injured.

Thereafter, DCP (circle II) Shrikrishna Kokate, ACP Ashok Nakhate, senior police inspector Avinash Sonawane and Rajendra Akhade rushed to the spot. DCP (crime) Vijay Magar and DCP (circle I) Laxmikant Patil made inquiry into the incident. Injured Dhanraj was taken to the district hospital for treatment. Medical officials declared him dead while he was undergoing treatment.

Police registered a case in connection with this under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. DCP Shrikrishna Kokate, ACP Nakhate, senior police inspector Sonawane, Akhade and crime detection team from Satpur, Ambad, Nashik Road and Indiranagar police stations were summoned to trace the criminals.

Police started to trace the criminals as per information given by the complainant. After they got information that accused were hidden in Adgaon, Malegaon and Dhule area, police traced their mobile locations and took the accused into their custody, Kokate informed further.

Police took Ajinkya Duttatray Gaikwad (21, resident of Wavrenagar, Khutvadnagar), Bhushan Balasaheb Kadam (27, resident of Akash Residency, Salunke Nagar), Naresh Hiralal Thakre (23, resident of Shivshakti Nagar) and Akash Daulat Datir, resident of Khutvadnagar into their custody. They confessed to the crime, informed the police.