Police conduct raids at liquor dens in the district

Nashik : Special squads of local crime branch of rural police conducted raids at country made liquor dens in various parts of the district. The action was conducted in Wadiwarhe and Satana areas. Goods worth Rs. 2.25 lakh were seized in it.

District SP Sanjay Darade has issued orders to shut all illegal trades in the district. He has given special attention to country made liquor dens in the district. Considering police action many shifted their dens to remote areas of the district. A squad of local crime branch raided a den which was operating in Bopra Nullah at Mulegaon Ramwadi Shivar in jurisdiction of Wadiwarhe. Bhoru Mahadu Shid (35, resident of Mulegaon Ramwadi, tal. Trimbakeshwar) was taken into custody. His accomplice Soma Rama Shid and Pintu Chandu Dore escaped from the spot. 2000 litres of chemical, 50 litres of liquor and other material worth Rs. 1.28 lakh were seized. A case in connection with this has been registered at Wadiwarhe police station.

Meanwhile, another squad raided sugarcane farm owned by Bhaurao Punjaram Sonawane in Juni Shemli village at Satana taluka. Police arrested Tarabai Muralidhar Nikam for operating country made liquor den there. 1400 litres of chemical, 40 litres of liquor and drums worth Rs. 78,850 were seized. A case regarding this has been registered at Satana police station.

ASI Navnath Gurule, Satish Jadhav, Chandrabhan Jadhav and other police personnel under guidance of senior inspector of local crime branch took part in this action.