Police conduct raids on gambling dens

Nashik: The city police conducted raids simultaneously at various places to shut illegal trades in the city. 25 gamblers were nabbed in raids conducted at Nashik Road, Upnagar and Panchavati area and cash amount and gambling material worth Rs. 1 lakh were seized from them.

Purushottam Das and his 12 colleagues were found involved in gambling during raid at Telangwadi in Panchavati. This gambling den was operating in residence of Vasant Bhor. Cash amount, tables-chairs and gambling material worth Rs. 25,340 were seized. A case in connection with this has been registered with Panchavati police. Havildar Gavali is investigating further into the case.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid at old building in Gandhinagar. Sunil Choudhari and his four colleagues found involved in gambling there. A cash amount of Rs. 6400 and gambling material were seized from them. A case in connection with this has been registered at Upnagar police station. Third raid was conducted at Subhash Road in Pawarwadi.