Police arrest vehicle thief

Nashik: A squad of local crime branch laid a trap in Sakore Phata area and arrested a hardened vehicle thief. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from him.

The name of the suspect is Nitin Sahebrao Zoman (28, resident of Kurnoli, tal. Dindori). Police inspector of local crime branch Ashok Karpe got specific input about the thief. Accordingly, the squad laid a trap in Sakore Phata area. When police interrogated Nitin Zoman who was moving suspiciously there, about documents of Bajaj Discover motorcycle, he tried to evade them. They then took him into their custody. After inspecting engine number and chassis number of the two-wheeler, they found that original number was MH 41 R 5098.

This two-wheeler is owned by Mothabhau Krishna Halwar, resident of Ghodegaon Chowki, Malegaon and was stolen from Manmad square, Malegaon in June. A case in connection with this has been registered, informed the vehicle owner. Police produced the suspect at Malegaon Killa police station and Killa police are investigating further into the case.