Pola celebrated with traditional fervour

Nashik: Pola festival was celebrated across the district yesterday with traditional fervour. Farmers are happy as rains have returned to the district again. Processions of bullocks were taken out in Makhmalabad, Adgaon, Pathardi and villages amidst drum and cymbal beating. Nashikites worshipped bullocks made of clay.

Pola is considered an important festival of India. Gratitude towards bullocks is expressed on this day. They were given rest yesterday from their daily work. Farmers were busy decorating them since morning.

The procession of bullocks was taken out in the evening. Houswives worshipped them after they returned home after taking darshan of lord Hanuman. They were offered ‘puranpolis’.