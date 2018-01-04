PMKVY courses started at GCOERC

Nashik : The Government of India’s Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship and AICTE have launched the new skill training scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) at Guru Gobind Singh Foundation’s Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering and Research Centre (GCOERC). It is nominated for new five courses Lathe, Welding L4, Welding Quality, Draftsman and Surveyor for year 2017-18.

The introductory session was carried out at GCOERC for students who enrolled their name under PMKVY scheme. GCOERC Principal Dr. N G Nikam, HOD (Mechanical) Dr. C D Mohod, and nodal officer Sandip Patil informed about objectives.

Course syllabus and facilities introduced by PMKVY trainers V Kathe, D Chavan, P Shinde, K Pagar and Mrs. P Padalkar with presence of B Burukule. Gadilohar, Khairnar, Kele, Sangale and Lokhande took efforts for successful conduction of training.