Patriotic group song competition held at FA

Nashik : The much-awaited Annual Inter-House Patriotic Group Song Competition at Fravashi Academy (FA) brought forth a nail biting finish with jubilance of victory for some and sorrowful disappointment of defeat for others. The songs selected by each House were melodious and entertaining and their passionate rendering successfully aroused nationalistic fervour in one and all present.

The arrangement and presentation under the able guidance of the the school team was highly impressive and the judges Sapna Chordiya and Aashutosh Habu found it extremely challenging to decide the winner.