Patil appointed Seva Dal president

New Nashik: Subhash Patil has been appointed as New Nashik division of Nashik city Congress Seva Dal. City Congress chief Sharad Aher, Seva Dal president Vasant Thakur, MLC Nirmala Gavit and vice president Munna Thakur handed over appointment letter to Patil.

NMC group leader Shahu Khaire, former Minister Shobha Bachhav, corporator Vatsala Khaire, regional spokeswoman Hemlata Patil, Lok Sabha youth president Rahul Dive and other office bearers congratulated Patil. All office bearers and activists of Congress Committee were also present.