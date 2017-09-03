Pathardi NMC school to go digital

Indiranagar : The Nashik Municipal Corporation education board’s school No. 19 at Pathardi village here is all set to go digital after girl students of the school received free tabs for educational purpose.

Under the CSR activity, the Mahindra and Mahindra and Naandi Foundation under its Nanhi Kali programme distributed free education tablets to the girl students of the school to promote and encourage online learning.Under the initiative, as many as 36 NMC schools consisting of 5000 girl students will also be covered. The activity will further be extended to these schools focusing on girl students to recognise and spread the importance of digital education to every girl student.

Education officer of NMC education board Nitin Upasani, Naandi Foundation’s Dr Baviskar and Raju Kombade were present as the chief guests. The programme chaired by school managing committee chairperson Chandrakant Donde was also attended by Shrikant Darade, Arjun Rajbhoj and Pankaj Gangurde besides NKC Vaishali of Nanhi Kali.

Members Deepali Barve, Yogita More, Snehal Kasar, Shweta Khairnar, Manisha Kotwal, Hira Choudhary, Jyoti Choudhary, Dhanashree Shinde and Sunita Borade took special efforts for the success of the programme.

Apart from the school staff, a large number of students and their guardians attended the event.