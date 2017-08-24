Panchavati express to be declared as an ideal train

Nashik Road: Rail Parishad will declare Panchavati express as ideal train this year from Mahatma Gandhi jayanti. Rail Parishad president Bipin Gandhi informed that Parishad wrote a letter to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu about this and passengers will now become free of all troubles with this. Rail Parishad requested appointment of special squad of Railway Protection Force to curb ticketless travel and thefts. This squad will take action between Manmad and Nashik and Igatpuri to Kalyan.

Rail Parishad has implemented the ideal coach concept since 2009. This coach has passholders only. Nobody interacts with others so everyone gets some rest once the journey starts. They also do not speak on mobile. Lights are put off to save electricity. The coach has a first-aid box. Passengers are given specific time to read. There is no entry for hawkers and beggars. A small marriage took place in this coach in 2013. It was registered in Limca Book of Records.