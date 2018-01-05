‘Organisational transformation is possible through industrial kirtan’

Nashik: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things. If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader. Great leaders create more leaders, not followers,” thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

United Spirits Ltd, UK based MNC had organized a kirtan on ‘Positive Work Culture’ at their works in Dindori. Mahesh Dicholkar, assistant manager (HR) coordinated and compered the event. Plant head Sanjay Pankade welcomed and felicitated Dr. Bhanose by giving him a shawl, coconut and bouquet.

He said, “If you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Gather courage to believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it a reality.” Dr Bhanose in his unique kirtan style motivated all the employees of USL. Union president Radhaji Barde said that “Kirtan style was excellent and shall help a lot in bringing in a transformation”. Pramod Sanap, HR – head proposed the vote of thanks. More than 250 employees participated in this kirtan workshop.