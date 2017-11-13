Organ donation should become a people’s movement: Andhale

Nashik: The organ donation should not be limited to filling up of form only, it is needed to increase people’s participation in it considering feelings of patient. According to World Health Organisation, highest number of kidneys will require in future. There is a need to increase organ donation for this.

Central government is taking efforts for this, if this abhiyan becomes a people’s movement, many lives can be saved, stated chief of My Medical Mantra portal and senior journalist Santosh Andhale. Media have a bigger responsibility for this, he added.

This year’s late Balshastri Jambhekar journalism award was presented to Andhale in 177th annual function of Sarvajanik Vachanalaya at M S Aurangabadkar hall. He was speaking during this. Dr. Bhausaheb More, Dr. Rajendra Nehte and Major D K Zarekar presented the award to Andhale. Senior journalist Jayprakash Pawar, chief secretary of SaVaNa Shrikant Beni, Kishore Pathak, Adv. Abhijit Bagde, Adv. Bhanudas Shouche, Hemant Deore, Shankarrao Barve, Sanjay Karanjkar and Dr. Dharmaji Bodke were present.

Andhale stated that in today’s age of media, medical journalism has become a separate field. As a result, media have bigger responsibility towards this. There are many misconceptions about organ donation in society. There is a need to come forward for organ donation, he opined.

Many people come forward for organ donation, but they are no information about brain dead patient. People should come forward for the organ donation after understanding what is brain dead patient, Andhale urged. Dr. Rajendra Nehte said that efforts are needed to expand this movement.